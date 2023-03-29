Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Man Single-Handedly Rescues 9 Miners Trapped In Gold Mine, Netizens Call Him Hero | WATCH

Viral Video: Man Single-Handedly Rescues 9 Miners Trapped In Gold Mine, Netizens Call Him Hero | WATCH

A viral video shows Congolese men crawling out of a narrow entrance. In the video, a man drugs up steep slope of the rubble with a spade. 9 miners popout from the entrance. Watch viral video.

Viral video: In republic of Congo, a goldmine collapsed leaving several miners trapped inside. A viral video shows Congolese men crawling out of a narrow entrance. In the video, a man drugs up steep slope of the rubble with a spade. Some miners popout of the space made by the man as he keeps on digging. The man single-handedly rescues 9 miners trapped in gold mine. Many called him a superhero for risking his life to save to save his colleagues. Watch the viral video here.