Viral Video of Man Spitting on Roti
: A video of a man spitting on roti while making roti in a tandoor at a hotel went viral on social media. Taking action on the viral video, the police officers ordered an investigation, and it was found that the video is from Kakori area, Lucknow. After this, the Kakori police arrested 6 people including the hotel owner while marking the hotel. Watch full video.Also Read - MP Cop Slaps Man After His Bike Sprays Mud on Her, Forces Him to Clean Her Trousers | Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Puts Lipstick on Her IPS Dad, Netizens Shower Love | Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Eatery Cook Caught Spitting on Dough For Making Rotis in UP's Kakori, Arrested | Watch