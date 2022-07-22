Black Alien Video:
Anthony Loffredo has modified his body and covered himself with dark tattoos including has got implants done and had two fingers, parts of his nose and both ears amputated. He refers himself as the 'Black Alien' and shared his transformation on his Instagram account. Although, as per reports he gets a lot of negative reactions due to his unique style and is unable to find a job. Watch video to see his full body transformation.