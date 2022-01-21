Viral Video: Momo Ice Cream Roll is a New Disgusting Thing On Internet: Momo Ice Cream Roll is a new addition to Delhi foodie club. An Ice Cream Vendor from Delhi has just created a new kind of a Dish. He has created Momo Ice Cream Roll. This is giving sleepless nights to momo lovers. This vendor had mixed momo with cream and vanilla ice cream. The video was shared on instagram by ‘thegreatindianfoodie’. This video has more than 4 lakh views. People have different reaction to this disaster recipe.Also Read - Viral Video: Wild Bear & Its Cub Enter Odisha Village, Chased Away by Residents | Watch