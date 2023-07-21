Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Mother-Daughter Duo Impress Netizens With Their Energetic Dance Moves On Salman Khan’s Chunnari Chunnari – Watch Video

Viral Video: Mother-Daughter Duo Impress Netizens With Their Energetic Dance Moves On Salman Khan’s Chunnari Chunnari – Watch Video

In the now viral video, both mother and daughter can be seen grooving to Salman Khan's famous song Chunnari Chunnari from the film Biwi No 1.

Viral Video: A video is doing rounds on social media wherein a mother and a daughter duo have stunned the netizens with their amazing dance moves. In the now viral video, both mother and daughter can be seen grooving to Salman Khan’s famous song Chunnari Chunnari from the film Biwi No 1. The video has been immensely loved by the audience. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.