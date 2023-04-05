Home

Viral Video: Mumbai Cop Dances To Anushka And Ranveer’s ‘Dum Dum’, Netizens Are Impressed | Watch

The cop was accompanied by dancer Harsh Kumar in the viral video. The video clip has garnered more than 8 lakh views. Netizens loved his dance moves. Watch video.

Viral Video: A cop dancing on Dum Dum song from Band Baja Baarat is going viral on internet. Mumbai cop Amol Yashvant dances his heart out on the song. He was accompanied by dancer Harsh Kumar in the viral video. The video clip has garnered more than 8 lakh views. The netizens are highly impressed by the dance moves of the cop. Watch viral video here.