Viral Video: Muslim Couple Gets Married In a Temple In Himachal Pradesh | WATCH
The bride Naimat Malik, is an M-Tech Gold Medallist and the groom, Rahul Sheikh, is a civil engineer. The bride's father, M S Malik said that the fact that local people supported the marriage showed the communal bonhomie in Rampur
Viral Video: Muslim couple got married in a Hindu temple in Rampur in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Interestingly, the temple premise also houses offices of right-wing organizations RSS and VHP. The bride Naimat Malik, is an M-Tech Gold Medallist and the groom, Rahul Sheikh, is a civil engineer. The bride’s father, M S Malik said that the fact that local people supported the marriage showed the communal bonhomie in Rampur. General Secretary of Thakur Satyanarayan Kapuria temple Vinay Sharma said “The Muslim couple’s marriage here in a Hindu temple is a great example of compassion and brotherhood.”
