Dhinchak Pooja the “shooter girl” is back again in news. Her new song is all over social media. This time she has recreated Eminem’s iconic song ‘Lose Yourself’ song. Her first song ‘‘Selfie Mene Le Li Aaj’ went viral in 2017. Her songs have always gone viral no matter how they sound. This Video Song was posted by herself on her YouTube channel. She has translated 8 Mile to ‘Aath Meel’ in Hindi and the word Mom’s Spaghetti to ‘maa ki maggi’. This video has more than 74,000 views. Netizens are shocked and saying ‘We deserve pandemic’.