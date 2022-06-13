Viral Video:
Dhinchak Pooja the “shooter girl” is back again in news. Her new song is all over social media. This time she has recreated Eminem’s iconic song ‘Lose Yourself’ song. Her first song ‘‘Selfie Mene Le Li Aaj’ went viral in 2017. Her songs have always gone viral no matter how they sound. This Video Song was posted by herself on her YouTube channel. She has translated 8 Mile to ‘Aath Meel’ in Hindi and the word Mom’s Spaghetti to ‘maa ki maggi’. This video has more than 74,000 views. Netizens are shocked and saying ‘We deserve pandemic’.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Puppy Helps His Friend Climb A Stair, Internet Loves Their Adorable Bond | Watch Also Read - This Cafe in Kashmir Is Run by The Indian Army, Anand Mahindra Calls It A '10 Star Destination' | Watch Also Read - Gangnam Style Singer PSY Dresses Up As Squid Game’s Scary Doll, Dances to 'That That' | Watch