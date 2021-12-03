These days a video of an Officer at Indian Embassy In New York has gone viral. The video went viral because the officer was misbehaving with a Woman. This shocking video was shared by famous India Actress Simi Garewal on her twitter handle. People are sharing this video and giving several reactions. But its unclear why the argument took place between them. 62,00 people have already watched the video. Simi Garewal also wrote ‘’ On 24/11/2021. Indian embassy New York. Her father had died & she wanted a visa for India. This is the obnoxious behavior of an Indian officer in the New York Consulate towards her. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia you can’t ignore this.’’ The Woman had recently lost her father and had applied for a visa to India.