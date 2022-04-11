A video of a Brazilian man has been rotating on Internet. The man can be seen doing midair ropewalk between two hot air balloons. This man has created World Record for doing this stunt at a height of 6,326 feet. His name is Rafael Zugno Bridi. Rafael was seen walking barefoot on a 25cm long slackline. Two hot air balloons were separated by 59 feet. This video of Rafael was posted on Insta by GWR’s. This video has more than 9 lakh views | Watch Video