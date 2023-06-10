Home

Viral Video: Robber Tries To Steal Liquor From Shop, What Happens Next Will Leave You In Splits | WATCH

In the video, we can see that the thief moves forward to cash counter to pay bills for the liquor but then rushes towards the door but as soon as he rushes to get out of shop, he realizes that door is locked

Trending viral video: A video of a thief’s failed attempt to steal liquor has left people in splits. The hilarious incident took place near Perth in Australia. In the video, we can see that the thief moves forward to cash counter to pay bills for the liquor but then rushes towards the door but as soon as he rushes to get out of shop, he realizes that door is locked. The thief returns then back to cash counter to return the liquor he shoplifted. The video has left people in splits. WATCH VIDEO.