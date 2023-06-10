WATCH: Shark Eats a Russian Man Alive, Horrifying Video Goes Viral | Viral Video

ZEE Sites

In the viral video, the man is seen eaten alive by a tiger shark as other tourists watch in horror.

Published: June 10, 2023 4:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Viral video: A Russian man was eaten alive by a shark in Egyptian resort town of Hurghada. The horrifying incident was caught on camera & is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the man is seen eaten alive by a tiger shark as other tourists watch in horror. Watch the spine-chilling video.

