: Well these days squid game movie is being loved by everyone because of its unique concept. Squid game is a Korean survival drama. This movie is trending on Netflix India. There are hilarious memes on the Squid game in on what If the movie was made in India? Now netizen has come up with a unique & hilarious alarm clock. This clock is based on the scary game. This video was shared on Twitter. This video shows a scary doll which sings a spooky song when activated. This video has more than 99k views.