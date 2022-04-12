A shocking video of tourist has gone viral on internet. In this video young tourists can be seen driving Audi in Pangong lake. Two men can be seen coming out of the sunroof of a car. A foldable table and chair can be seen kept in the lake. Alcohol bottles and food can be seen on top of the table. This is a threat to eco-sensitive Ladakh. This incident was shared on Twitter by Jigmat Ladakhi. Netizens are offended by this act.