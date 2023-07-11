Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Spectacular Cloud Shelf Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar Amid Monsoon Rains – WATCH

This meteorological occurrence is commonly known as a 'shelf cloud,' or sometimes referred to as an 'Arcus cloud.' The stunning view has left people speechless.

Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media that shows the formation of spectacular clouds during the heavy monsoon rains in Haridwar The footage shows clouds resembling a wall. This meteorological occurrence is commonly known as a ‘shelf cloud,’ or sometimes referred to as an ‘Arcus cloud.’ The stunning view has left people speechless. Watch the clip here.

