Viral Video: Spectacular Cloud Shelf Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar Amid Monsoon Rains – WATCH

This meteorological occurrence is commonly known as a 'shelf cloud,' or sometimes referred to as an 'Arcus cloud.' The stunning view has left people speechless.

Published: July 11, 2023 9:51 AM IST

By Video Desk

Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media that  shows the formation of spectacular clouds during the heavy monsoon rains in Haridwar The footage shows clouds resembling a wall. This meteorological occurrence is commonly known as a ‘shelf cloud,’ or sometimes referred to as an ‘Arcus cloud.’ The stunning view has left people speechless. Watch the clip here.

