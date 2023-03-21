Home

Viral Video: Tesla Cars Put Up Light Show In Sync To RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Netizens Are Amazed | Watch

Viral Video: Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win has enthralled people all over the country. People are grooving to the catchy tunes of the track. A video shows Tesla cars performing light show on Naatu Naatu. The video has gone viral. The video was shared by official Twitter account of RRR. The headlights of Tesla cars were blinking in sync. The light show looked stunning. The video has over 1,75,000 views. The incident happened in New Jersey, USA. The one minute viral clip has amazed the Twitter users