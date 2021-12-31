Viral Video: This Jodhpur Family Has Kept a ‘Cow’ As Their Pet | Must Watch:
You must have seen dogs and cats as pets at home. But This family in Jodhpur has kept cow as pet. There love for cow is so much that they even worship them and allow them to play on the bed. They have named the cows Prithu, Gopi and Ganga. They teat them as family members. Ganga and Prithu are Gopi's children. These cows are potty trained as well.