A video of a mother giving birth to son in Pacific Ocean has gone viral on internet. In this video a woman is giving birth to a son on a beach of Pacific Ocean. This is known as “free birthing” in which there was no medical assistance. She did not go for any scans throughout her pregnancy. Her name is Josy Peukert and she is 37. This video was shared by herself. Baby Bodhi Amor Ocean Cornelius was born on February 27. According to the sources she monitored the tide for weeks and then she decided to give birth. Her parents helped her during the process. She just had towels, a bowl with a sieve to catch the placenta, gauze and paper towels. Her son’s name is Bodhi Amor Ocean Cornelius. This video is being loved by everyone.