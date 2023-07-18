Home

Viral Video: Toddler Drags Giant Snake Into Home, Leaves Internet In Shock – WATCH

Viral Video: A video of the incident is going viral on the internet that might shock you ! A toddler holds a snake’s tail and drags it into his house. The boy seems to be extremely comfortable holding the snake. The people present at the house are shocked and can be seen running for their lives. A couple of children in the video seem to have gotten scared of the snake and started crying. The viral video has over 18 million views. Watch the shocking clip.

