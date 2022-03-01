As the tension between Ukraine – Russia war has increased, many Ukrainian celebs have signed up to volunteer for the army. A Ukrainian rockstar Andriy Khlyvnyuk was seen singing folk song on Kyiv streets. He can be seen holding a gun in central Kyiv. He sang the song titled, “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow”. Andriy Khlyvnyuk is from the band Boombox. His video has gone viral on various social media platforms. The clip has more than 222k views with many reactions.