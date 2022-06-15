Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Prajakta Kohli and Manish Paul starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo family drama is going to hit the big screen on June 24th. The promotions are going on full swing. Recently, to promote the movie Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani went to promote the movie in the Mumbai metro, where they were spotted eating vada pav. The video went viral on social media and netizen’s commented “food not allowed in the metro”. Watch full video where the stars can be seen eating in the metro.