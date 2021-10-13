Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani left everyone in awe with there outstanding performance in Shershaah. These days a cute video has gone viral were sidharth Malhotra is recreating a scene from shershaah with a little fan named Shivani.The actor was seen in the role of captain Vikram Batra PVC, who sacrificed his life during kargil war. The little girl has nailed kiara’s dialogues to the perfection. Shivani can be seen lip-syncing to kiara’s dialogue. Shivani vent viral first when she enacted kiara’s funeral scene from the movie few days back. The video was shared by sidharth him self from his Instagram handle sidmalhotra. He wrote, ‘’Meet Little Kiara as Dimple’’. Kiara Advani was also seen reacting to this video. She dropped heart & awestruck emojis in the comment section.