Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Woman Swept Away By Giant wave At Mumbai’s Bandra, Her Children Scream In Horror – Watch Video

Viral Video: Woman Swept Away By Giant wave At Mumbai’s Bandra, Her Children Scream In Horror – Watch Video

The 32-year-old woman identified as Jyoti Sonar, was swept away by a massive wave at Mumbai's Bandstand in Bandra while her husband and her children looked on helplessly.

Viral Video: A horrifying clips is going viral on Internet. The video shows woman being swept away by a huge wave at Bandra bandstand in Mumbai while her kids were trying to click pictures of their parents has surfaced online. The 32-year-old woman identified as Jyoti Sonar, was swept away by a massive wave at Mumbai’s Bandstand in Bandra while her husband and her children looked on helplessly. The couple was sitting on a rock and their children were trying to capture a joyful moment while this horrific incident took place. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.