Viral Video: Women In Saree Play Football Match, Internet Is Amazed – WATCH

Viral Video: A video of women playing football match in saree is going viral on internet. The match was held in Gwalior, MP and was called ‘Goal in saree. The video shows group of women displaying their football skills while wearing colourful sarees. Group of people around cheer for them. The players, who ranged in age from 20 to 72, were from eight different teams. This was their first time playing any competitive sport. The event was organised during the ongoing Chaitra Navratra festival. The aim was to promote saree and fitness culture Among women