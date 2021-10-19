Emily has uploaded a video on her Instagram account. She is an Optical Illusion Artist. This video has gone insanely viral since then. People are very overwhelmed with her skill of optical illusion. People are sending love to her through sending her various comments. There are optical illusions that will keep you shocked .This video shows Emily, sitting on a swing and stirring her drink without touching it. Then in the next clip Emily can be seen applying lipstick in front of the mirror, but her reflection different .In the last frame she is reading a book while sitting on a bed. As soon as she moves her hand, the candles seemed to have lit up. This video has more than 10 Million Views till now.