Home

Video Gallery

Viral Wedding Video: Groomsmen Dance On ‘Desi Girl’ Wearing Saree, Impress Netizens With Their Fiery Thumkas – Watch

Viral Wedding Video: Groomsmen Dance On ‘Desi Girl’ Wearing Saree, Impress Netizens With Their Fiery Thumkas – Watch

. In the viral video, the boys wore saree over their traditional attire and broke the dance floor with their thumkas on Priyanka Chopra’s song from the movie Dostana. They were joined by two ladies wearing baggy coats over their blingy wedding outfits.

Viral Wedding Video: A unique dance from a wedding video is going viral on social media in which groomsmen made a jaw-dropping performance on Priyanka Chopra’s Desi girl to make the groom and bride feel special. In the viral video, the boys wore saree over their traditional attire and broke the dance floor with their thumkas on Priyanka Chopra’s song from the movie Dostana. They were joined by two ladies wearing baggy coats over their blingy wedding outfits. In no, time the video grabbed several eyeballs. Netizens showered praises on the boys who drapes saree for their dance performances.

