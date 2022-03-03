Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has geared up for his 100th match in test cricket in Mohali on March 4. He has become the 12th Indian player to achieve such a milestone. He made his test debut back in 2011 and with his vicious and fierce performance over the years, has become greatest batsman his generation. Many former cricketers including Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have congratulated Virat Kohli on this massive milestone achievement. Having donned the white jersey in 99 Test matches, Virat Kohli has scored 7962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39. Have a look at the batting legend’s career and approaching milestones. Watch video.Also Read - LIVE Virat Kohli 100th Test Updates, Ind vs SL: 'Test Cricket is Real Cricket' - Virat Kohli