That Virat Kohli is supremely fit is no big secret. From his quick action on the cricket field to running between the wickets, his fitness game is on point. The ex-Indian skipper Kohli works out regularly to maintain that sculpted physique, no matter how tough and demanding his schedule. In fact, he quit eating his favourite food – butter chicken, many years ago to follow a strict workout routine. If you want some inspiration to get the fitness game on point, then watch this full video of Virat Kohli hitting the gym.