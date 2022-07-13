Indian cricket team’s players keep themselves fit and exercise regularly to keep up the action on the field. Cricketers often share their fitness journey on there social media account to inspire there fans and one such cricketer is Yuzvendra Chahal. Indian Team’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a workout video from the gym where he’s seen working out rigorously. But for your information, Yuzvendra Chahal was not into fitness always, but Virat Kohli inspired him to stay fit. After which he aced his fitness game. In this video let’s take a glimpse of his workout routine. The cricketer ups his fitness game with weight training, which is great to build muscles. Apart from weight training he also does resistance training to stay fit. He even exercises with his wife, and indulges in High intensity workouts.