Virat Kohli Masterclass: The Story Behind His Iconic 183 Vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli’s 183 off 148 balls with 22 fours and two sixes helped India chase down 330 vs Pakistan in the 5th ODI of Asia Cup. 24-year-ld young gun, Virat Kohli put on a 133-run partnership for the 2nd wicket with Sachin Tendulkar and a 172-run stand with Rohit Sharma for the 3rd wicket to steer India to victory. Well his iconic innings was not possible without Rohit and Sachin’s assistance. Both the legendary players played the supporting roles to perfection, scoring 68 and 52 respectively. In fact Recalling this innings in an interview with BCCI, Kohli said the he was surprised at himself after the innings. “The Asia Cup, for me, has always been memorable. Yes, the 183 definitely stands out for me personally because that was kind of a revelation for me. At 23, I could play at that level and in a big game – against Pakistan in a big chase. I kind of surprised myself, and from there, my belief grew more and more,” the former Indian skipper said. The score remains Kohli’s highest in ODI cricket and the highest by a batsman in the Asia Cup cricket tournament

