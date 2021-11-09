On 8th November 2021 Virat Kohli era as India’s T20 Captain come to an end. ICC T20 World Cup last match of India vs Namibia was the last match as captain for Virat Kohli. Virat has failed to bring ICC trophy home since he took over as India captain in 2015. But as batsman he tops the list.

Let’s have look at Virat Kohli’s Records as Captain in T20.

Match Played – 49

Match won – 29

Virat Kohli is the only Indian Captain to have won bilateral T20 Series in

England – 2018

South Africa – 2018

New Zealand – 2020

Australia – 2020

Kohli's fastest 1000 runs in T20 in 30 innings. He also made a record of 3227 runs at an average of 52.2 in T20.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Records list-

Match played – 95

Match won- 65

Match Lost – 27

Match tie – 1

Match abandoned – 2

Winning Percentage – 70.43

Kohli is the fastest batsman to reach 8000,9000,11000 and 12000 runs in ODI Cricket. Virat Kohli has been number 1 ODI batsman for 3 years in a row in ICC ranking.

Virat Kohli’s test records list –

Match played – 65

Match won – 38

Match lost – 16

Match draw – 11

Winning percentage – 58.46

Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian captain in test format. Virat kohli also won a test series against Australia as Asian skipper. As an individual Virat Kohli scored 254 runs as an Indian Captain in Test cricket. Virat is the only batsman to have played at 50+ average in all three formats. Virat Kohli has scored 23150 runs in international cricket. He is the 7th player to achieve this. Kohli has managed to score 70 centuries in his international career. Out of which 27 in test and 43 in ODI. Virat scored 11 hundred in a year. As an Indian Cricket captain Virat kohli has scored 15 hundred against Australia in test and ODI.