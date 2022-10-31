Former India captain Virat Kohli is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, a video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room has been leaked. Kohli has also expressed his anger by posting a video from social media. This video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room has been made by a fan. On this action of the fan, Virat expressed his anger by sharing this video on social media. He wrote, ‘I understand that fans are very happy to see their favorite player. But this video has made me feel very bad about my privacy. Virat told the people, please respect the privacy of the people and do not consider them as objects of entertainment.Also Read - LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: 'Where is The LINE?' - Anushka FUMES

Written By- Ananya