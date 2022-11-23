Virat Kohli To Hardik Pandya, 5 cricketers Who Are Married To Bollywood Actresses | Watch Video

Cricketers and the Bollywood fraternity have a huge fan base. At the same time, we could see a special relationship blossoming between the two. Even we have seen them tying the knot. So in this video, we are going to tell you about 5 successful marriage of cricketers and Bollywood divas.

In India, the two primary sources of entertainment for a majority of the population are cricket and Bollywood. Only a cricket match or a blockbuster movie has the power to stop the clock in this country. The popular entities from the two fraternities have a huge fan following. Also, the association between a cricketer and a Bollywood actress proved to be successful when it comes to marriage. In this video, we are going to tell you about 5 cricketers Who Are Married to Bollywood Actresses.

Written by- Ananya