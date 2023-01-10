Home

Video Gallery

Virat Kohli To Yuzvendra Chahal…Cricketers Whose Wives Are More Educated Than Them- Watch Video

Cricket kept Rohit and Virat's schooling from being completed. However, their wives are well educated. See in the video

Sports: Is it common for cricketers to have wives who are more educated than them? Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s actress wife, and Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, both have degrees. That suggests they are both better educated than their husbands. While it is not the norm, there are examples of cricketers with better-educated wives. Watch video

Written By: Piyush Kumar