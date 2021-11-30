Virat Kohli Dance Viral Video with Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree :
The Royal Challengers Bangalore team had been shooting for a music video and their BTS moments. In one such snippet, Virat Kohli can be seen learning the hook step of the song from Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree which he is seen performing flawlessly in front of the camera. This video of Virat Kohli's amazing dance moves is going viral online. Watch Now!