Virat Kohli’s Diet: 90% Of Virat’s Food Includes Boiled And Steamed Food, A List Of Vegetarian Foods He Eats To Stay Fit

Virat's current diet involves no masalas at all and 90% of his diet includes boiled & streamed food with salt pepper and lime juice. He also said that 'taste doesn't matter to him'. Watch video.

Virat Kohli diet secrets: Former captain Virat Kohli is as famous for his fitness as his batting ..the cricket maestro is one of the most fittest cricketers in the world. Recently in an interview the star batter opened up on his diet secrets. He said that food is the major challenge. Virat said that “everyone can workout in the gym but when it comes to diet it’s different”. He also revealed that he can consume same food for next 6 months & that too 3 times in a day. Watch video.