  • Virender Sehwag Reviews Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer, Says Never Gave Respect To Spinners But

Virender Sehwag Reviews Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer, Says Never Gave Respect To Spinners But

In a video, Virender Sehwag took to social media to share his thoughts on Ghoomer. Ghoomer is R. Balki directorial sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, among others. Sehwag said that he loved the movie as it is based on cricket and was emotional too.

Updated: August 21, 2023 12:19 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

