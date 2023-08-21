Home

Video Gallery

Virender Sehwag Reviews Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer, Says Never Gave Respect To Spinners But

Virender Sehwag Reviews Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer, Says Never Gave Respect To Spinners But

In a video, Virender Sehwag took to social media to share his thoughts on Ghoomer. Ghoomer is R. Balki directorial sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, among others. Sehwag said that he loved the movie as it is based on cricket and was emotional too.

In a video, Virender Sehwag took to social media to share his thoughts on Ghoomer. Ghoomer is R. Balki directorial sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, among others. Sehwag said that he loved the movie as it is based on cricket and was emotional too.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.