Visuals of Heavy Water Logging in Nagpur, Houses Inundated

Heavy overnight showers that lashed Nagpur and surrounding areas led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in the district on September 23, besides inundation of low-lying areas in Canal Road Ramdaspeth. Waterlogging caused inconvenience to the daily commuters in the district. District Administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions due to the rainfall and waterlogging. A team of NDRF conducted floodwater rescue operations and safely evacuated 6 people in the Ambajhari Lake area. Rescue operations are still underway.

