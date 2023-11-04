By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Visuals show Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, Air Quality Index (AQI) in ‘severe’ category
The residents of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog on November 4. National Capital’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category. Locals have been facing breathing issues because of polluted air. Many have been blaming stubble burning in Punjab for air pollution in Delhi.