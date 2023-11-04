Top Trending Videos

Visuals show Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, Air Quality Index (AQI) in ‘severe’ category

Updated: November 4, 2023 12:34 PM IST

By Video Desk

The residents of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog on November 4. National Capital’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category. Locals have been facing breathing issues because of polluted air. Many have been blaming stubble burning in Punjab for air pollution in Delhi.

