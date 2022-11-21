Vivek Express To Operate Twice A Week, Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Longest Train – Watch Video

Vivek express covers the longest train route of Indian railways in 6 days by starting it's journey from Assam's Dibrugarh and reaching Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari in approximately 74-79 hours. The train route was established to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Vivek express explainer: In a latest update, The services of the country’s longest train, Vivek Express, that connects Assam with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu will be available twice a week beginning November 22. For your information, Vivek express was flagged off on November 19, 2011. It covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours. To know more about the longest train of India, do watch this video till the end.