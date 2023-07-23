Home

Video Gallery

Vivek Oberoi in The Weekend Show: ‘There Was a Time I Would Cry Like a Child’ | Exclusive

Vivek Oberoi in The Weekend Show: ‘There Was a Time I Would Cry Like a Child’ | Exclusive

Vivek Anand Oberoi talks about how he moved on from the difficult times and what helped him through. The actor speaks on doing Saathiya 2 and the very anticipated 'Indian Police Force' with Rohit Shetty.

Vivek Anand Oberoi recalls the time when he would put his head in his mother’s lap and cry for hours. The actor says he has moved on from that tough time and has evolved as a person. Vivek also speaks about his idea of love today and whether he would ever do Saathiya 2. An actor who’s focussed on social work as much as he likes the movies, Vivek is returning with Rohit Shetty’s anticipated series ‘Indian Police Force’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Trending Now

Vivek says there’s so much coming for the viewers to see him in differently. He also talks about having love at first sight and what went wrong with the biopic on PM Modi. This is Vivek Anand Oberoi in The Weekend Show with Vineeta Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.