Vivi V23 Pro launch : Chinese smartphone brand just launched it's brand new smartphones Vivo 23 and Vivo V23 Pro in Indian market. The newly launched devices come up with all latest and cool features. Vivo V23 Pro is powered by MediaTek processors, has dual front camera, 8GB RAM+128 GB storage variant and is equipped with a unique color changing feature. Watch this video t know more about the features, specs, price and what can you expect out of these newly launched smartphones.