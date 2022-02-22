Vivo V23e launched in India : Tech brand Vivo has launched it’s latest mid-budget smartphone i.e. Vivo V23e 5G in Indian market. The company had previously launched Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro respectively and Vivo V23e is the third smartphone under V-Series, launched this year in India. Talking about the features and specs, the smartphone comes up with 6.44-inch AMOLED display, 50MP triple rear camera setup, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4,050 mAh battery, 44W fast charging and has MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. To know more about the features, specs and price of Vivo V23e 5G, do watch our latest video.Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64MP Triple Rear Camera And MediaTek Dimensity 900SoC Launched In India, Checkout Price And Specs