Vrindavan Temples: Vrindavan popularly knows as Lord Krishna's 'Childhood Abode', Vrindavan is one of the holiest pilgrimage spots of the Hindus. Vrindavan is located in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. This place never fails to draw the attention of true devotees and others enamored by the mysticism and spirituality of the place. Littered with temples and sprinkled with shrines- almost all of which are dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha Ji, the temples in Vrindavan is visited by thousands of tourists every month. There are also a number of festivals that are organized by the temples of Mathura Vrindavan annually. So in case you are planning to visit this holy place then we have listed down top 5 temples of Vrindavan that will give you inner peace and calmness.