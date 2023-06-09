ZEE Sites

  • “Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him

“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him

Reacting on the minor girl withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation against him, Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh asked people to wait till the court’s order.

Updated: June 9, 2023 11:30 AM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

