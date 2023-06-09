By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him
Reacting on the minor girl withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation against him, Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh asked people to wait till the court’s order.
