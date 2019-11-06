The bond between humans and animals goes back to the beginning of time. Your relationship with your pet can directly influence health. According to a Welsh professional footballer named Benjamin Joseph Williams, “There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face.” Owning a pet can make your life a paradise. According to Dr. Pam Montgomery Fittz, pets can keep various ailments at bay. A four-legged friend at home can have a soothing effects on you. It can help you feel calm and stress free. Scientists have found that your body secretes happy hormones when you spend time with your pet. It can also help you be social and get rid of the low self-esteem issues. Pets can boost immunity too. If you have grown up with your pet, you will notice that immunity-related diseases and conditions do not affect you. Want to know about this benefits of having a relationship with your pet? If yes, watch this video.