How to enable Dark Mode : Did you know that you can now enable dark mode on Google search for desktop ? Yes you heard it right ! Google is now updated with this feature where you can browse in a dark theme. This means that if your system is set to dark theme, your Google search will automatically turn into dark mode. The dark mode will thereby help us to surf website in an easier way at night in turn reducing eye strain. You will also be able to turn brighter pages into inky grey color. If you want to enable dark mode on your desktop and are unaware of how to do it, then you must watch this video where we will tell you how to enable this feature in just a few simple steps. Watch video.