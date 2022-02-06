Low Impact cardio exercises: If you are planning to lose some weight without any pain or injury or if you are new to working out, then you must go for low impact cardio exercises that will put less stress and pressure on joints and is a great way to get in a heart pumping workout as well. In this video, we have with us Anubha Pant who is a fitness coach in FITTR, who will explain a few low impact cardio exercises that you can try following from today. Watch.Also Read - Winter Health Tips: List Of Foods That Can Help You Stay Warm During Winters; Watch Video