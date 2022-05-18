There are many countries in the world who give citizenship of their country if you have the passport of India and some documents. If it has been your dream to settle and work abroad then watch this full video to know about all the countries who are flexible with citizenship and work visas.is the first number in our list, which gives citizenship to the citizens of India only based on passport. To stay in Austria, you must first apply from your country, then you will get permission to stay for six months under D visa category and then you can apply for Permanent Residence Permit.is next one on our list, although it is a little expensive country. If you have a big income, then you can take citizenship here by making some payment. Once you get a job in Belgium, then you can apply for permanent citizenship.Inalso you get citizenship very easily. By the way, there is no age limit to live here, nor does it have to be big laws. All you have to do is show that you are earning $800 per month. If you are a retired person then this is the most suitable place for you to settle down.is located between Mexico and Guatemala. You can come here in Belize on a 30-day visitor visa and then you can renew it for as long as you want to stay. If you want to settle here forever, then you will have to submit 1000 dollars and some documents.is famous worldwide for its biodiversity. People often come here for traveling as well as for cheap destination weddings. If you have an Indian passport then you can apply to stay here. It is very easy to get a job here.