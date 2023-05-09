ZEE Sites

  • War Of Word Over Sonia Gandhi’s Karnataka Sovereignty Remark, Congress Chief Gets Poll Panel Notice

War Of Word Over Sonia Gandhi’s Karnataka Sovereignty Remark, Congress Chief Gets Poll Panel Notice

The Election Commission of India on Monday issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify and rectify the party's social media post on Karnataka's “sovereignty” remark attributed to its senior leader Sonia Gandhi, following a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Published: May 9, 2023 4:51 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

