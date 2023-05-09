Home

War Of Word Over Sonia Gandhi’s Karnataka Sovereignty Remark, Congress Chief Gets Poll Panel Notice

The Election Commission of India on Monday issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify and rectify the party's social media post on Karnataka's “sovereignty” remark attributed to its senior leader Sonia Gandhi, following a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

